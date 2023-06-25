Photos: Shooting at Century Rio movie theater

One man was killed and another wounded during a Sunday night shooting at Century Rio movie theater in Northeast Albuquerque, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said police responded to the theater at 4901 Pan American shortly after 9 p.m.

20230625-news-theatershooting-01

Movie-goers evacuate the Century Rio movie theater near Jefferson and Interstate 25 on Sunday after a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead and the 19-year-old shooting suspect injured. The shooting sent patrons and staff fleeing. 

