Movie-goers evacuate the Century Rio movie theater near Jefferson and Interstate 25 on Sunday after a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead and the 19-year-old shooting suspect injured. The shooting sent patrons and staff fleeing.
Witness wait to be interviewed after a shooting inside the Century Rio movie theater in Albuquerque on Sunday that left 52-year-old Michael Tenorio dead and 19-year-old shooting suspect Enrique Padilla injured.
Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, updates reporters after a Sunday night shooting at the Century Rio movie theater in Albuquerque.
Movie-goers evacuate the Century Rio movie theater as officers respond to a shooting inside the theater located at 4901 Pan American freeway in Northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Officers respond to a shooting inside the Century Rio movie theater at 4901 Pan American freeway in Northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
First responders on scene after a shooting occurred at the Century Rio movie theater at 4901 Pan American freeway in Northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Witness sit on a curb across from the Century Rio movie theater after movie-goers were evacuated due to a shooting inside the theater in Northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
One man was killed and another wounded during a Sunday night shooting at Century Rio movie theater in Northeast Albuquerque, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.
Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said police responded to the theater at 4901 Pan American shortly after 9 p.m.