Murphy returns from injury in otherwise forgettable Isotopes loss

The good news is he’s back.

The bad news is there was not much in Tom Murphy’s Saturday night debut, albeit being a very small sample size, that would indicate he’s back to normal.

The prized catching prospect of the Colorado Rockies was 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in six innings on Saturday night in a rehab start for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes. It was Murphy’s first game of the season after breaking his arm in spring training.

His ‘Topes didn’t fair much better, getting blasted on Star Wars Night by the visiting Sacramento River Cats, 13-1, in front of an announced crowd of 10,922, most of whom stuck around for a postgame fireworks show.

“It’s never fun being on the (disabled list),” said Murphy, 26. “It’s more leaning toward frustration than anything being out. I’m just happy to be back to be out here.”

Last year in Albuquerque, Murphy, who was a third-round pick in the 2012 MLB amateur draft, enjoyed one of the best seasons for a catcher in Albuquerque professional baseball history. He hit .327 in 80 games with 19 home runs and 59 RBIs before his call up to the Rockies.

In the big leagues in 2016, he hit .273 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 21 games.

He parlayed his 2016 success into a tremendous spring that had him headed toward a certain spot on the parent organization’s Opening Day roster, where they had hoped he’d provide some pop in the back end of their lineup.

Ultimately, though, Murphy’s questions have all been about his performance behind the plate, and that was where he really seemed to be progressing in the spring. He told the Denver Post in the spring, “Everything seemed like it was coming together.”

Then came the injury. The Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo swung and his bat hit Murphy while throwing, causing a hairline fracture in his right forearm.

Two and a half months later, Murphy says he feels 100 percent healthy and his rehab has been a success to this point.

“It’s been good,” Murphy said of the road back to health. “Obviously we won’t really know for sure until I start playing again regularly, but everything feels good.”

Meanwhile, the organization is in no rush to hurry injured prospects back up to the big leagues with the start the Rockies are enjoying (35-23 and in a tight three-way race in the National League West).

Murphy naturally wants to be a part of their success. But he knows there is no need to try to get back before he’s ready, either.

“It’s kind of one of those see-saw acts where you’re trying to balance between the two where you know you can help the team that’s off to its best start in history,” Murphy said. “But you know you have to concentrate on getting yourself ready.”