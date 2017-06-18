‘Topes Today, June 19

at Sacramento
8:05 p.m.
Probable starters: Isotopes RHP Jon Gray (NR) vs. River Cats RHP Tyler Beede (3-4, 4.86)
Radio: 610 AM
Sunday: Sacramento starter Joan Gregorio tossed five scoreless innings as the River Cats shut out the visiting Isotopes 1-0.
Rockies rehabbing starter Tyler Anderson took the loss despite pitching very well. The southpaw allowed one run over five innings, striking out six while throwing 77 pitches.
Transaction: The Rockies recalled RHP Carlos Estévez from Albuquerque and placed RHP Chad Qualls on the 10-day disabled list with lower back spasms, retroactive to June 16.
Next home game: Thursday vs. El Paso, 7:05 p.m.
