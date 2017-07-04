Deaths of couple found in truck were murder-suicide, State Police say

New Mexico State Police have concluded that the deaths of a married couple found in a truck on Interstate 40 was a case of murder-suicide.

A State Police statement issued Tuesday did not indicate which of the couple killed the other Thursday. But the statement said Jacob Kokotkiewicz, 31, was found with a 9mm handgun between his legs. His wife, Ursula Tammy Kokotkiewicz, 32, was sitting in the passenger seat.

A State Police officer who was providing traffic control for a hazmat incident west of Albuquerque found the couple.

The officer saw a blue Dodge pickup with a camper shell parked on the eastbound shoulder of the freeway with the engine running. He went to check on the vehicle and saw the bodies inside. Both had been shot in the head.

State Police Crime Scene Team members processed the scene and surrounding area, but did not find any forensic evidence indicating someone else was involved, according to the statement.

Electronic devices found in the vehicle will be analyzed for evidence that may indicate a motive, State Police said.

State Police have said the couple lived in Flower Mound, Texas.

Ursula Tammy Kokotkiewicz’ Facebook page showed she taught English in the Dallas area. Posts on her Instagram account show she had been traveling to national parks in the Southwest. The last post was on June 27 in Zion National Park, Utah, two days before the bodies were found.