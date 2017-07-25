‘Topes Today, July 26

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

7:05 p.m.

Probable starters: Isotopes TBA vs. Storm Chasers LHP Eric Skoglund (4-4, 4.32)

Radio: 610 AM

Tuesday: Frank Schwindel homered and Logan Moon contributed three hits as visiting Omaha defeated the Isotopes 5-1.

David Dahl had a couple of hits and scored Albuquerque’s only run on an RBI single by Noel Cuevas in the first inning.

The ‘Topes were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Transaction: The parent Colorado Rockies recalled RHP Carlos Estevez from Albuquerque and optioned RHP Jairo Diaz to the Isotopes. Estévez, 24, will be making his fifth stint on the Major League roster, which includes an appointment as the 26th man on May 18. He made his first career Opening Day roster this season, and has combined to go 4-0 with a 8.10 ERA (16.2 IP, 15 ER), six walks and 18 strikeouts in 18 games with Colorado. In 25 relief appearances with Albuquerque this season, he is 1-3 with a 1.78 ERA (25.1 IP, 5 ER), nine walks and 23 strikeouts. Díaz, 26, was recalled from Triple-A on July 17, his second appearance on the Rockies active roster this season. He is 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA (5.0 IP, 5 ER), five walks and two strikeouts in four appearances with Colorado.

This and that: Rockies owner/chairman/CEO Dick Monfort and general manager Jeff Bridich are scheduled to make an appearance at tonight’s Isotopes game.