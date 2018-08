City receives $75 million for ART

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city will receive $75 million from the federal government to fund the much-anticipated Albuquerque Rapid Transit project, Mayor Tim Keller announced Tuesday.

The funding will come in two installments from the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Program,¬†according to Keller.

The funding is in addition to the $14 million announced by Keller in June that will reimburse the city for expenses related to roadwork on Central Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

ART has been billed as a project that would transform Central Avenue into a rapid transit corridor with a stretch of bus-only lanes and stations. The project, including associated utility and road work, comes at a cost of $135 million.

Major construction on bus stops and road work is complete.

Training for drivers who will operate ART’s 60-foot electric buses on the nine-mile Central Avenue route began in July.