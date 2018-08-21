City receives $75 million for ART

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city will receive $75 million from the federal government to fund the much-anticipated Albuquerque Rapid Transit project, Mayor Tim Keller announced Tuesday.

The funding will come in two installments from the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Program, according to Keller.

The funding is in addition to the $14 million announced by Keller in June that will reimburse the city for expenses related to roadwork on Central Avenue.

ART has been billed as a project that would transform Central Avenue into a rapid transit corridor with a stretch of bus-only lanes and stations. The project, including associated utility and road work, comes at a cost of $135 million.

Major construction on bus stops and road work is complete.

Training for drivers who will operate ART’s 60-foot electric buses on the nine-mile Central Avenue route began in July.