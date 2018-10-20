Judge removes lawyers for alleged child abuser

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

After the addition of a new witness created a conflict of interest, a judge has removed Teri Sanchez’s public defense attorneys from her child abuse case.

Craig Acorn, one of two lawyers defending Sanchez, was simultaneously representing Adrienne Cruea in an arson case, according to the state’s motion to disqualify. Last month, Cruea contacted the state Attorney General’s Office and offered statements regarding Sanchez’s drug and alcohol use, and “her history of dishonesty.” The two worked together at Knockouts Gentlemen’s Club.

“Given the circumstances of the instant case, the overlapping nature of the representation, and the incompatibility with potential defenses, the court finds this is not a conflict that can be waived,” state District Judge Brett Loveless wrote in an order disqualifying not just Sanchez’s current lawyers, but also the Law Office of the Public Defender as a whole. He wrote that the conflict is imputed to the entire firm.

Sanchez, 38, is accused of physically abusing and endangering a child in her care. Her husband, James Stewart, is charged with trafficking the 7-year-old girl.

Sanchez’s defense lawyers argued that Cruea would mainly provide “unusable character evidence.” Shortly after the state’s motion seeking disqualification was filed, they noted that prosecutors listed 82 witnesses, and Cruea was first included on a witness list Sept. 24.

“Despite the fact that Knockouts is mentioned both in the criminal complaint and the indictment, the state never placed any witnesses with knowledge of Ms. Sanchez’s time at Knockouts on their witness list prior to adding Ms. Cruea,” her attorney Doug Wilber wrote. “But now that the state has discovered a witness that it claims raises a potential conflict – five months into the case – the testimony is suddenly central to their case.”

Loveless wrote that Cruea told special agents that Sanchez brought her children to work with her at a strip club, and provided other information relevant to the charges she is facing. Cruea, he wrote, could offer information that would rebut one of the defenses that Sanchez may use at trial. And Acorn could wind up in a position where he would have to question Cruea about cases he had been involved in defending.

In an email, Acorn said he and Wilber disagree with the decision and do not believe there is a conflict. They are considering an appeal.

“We could represent Ms. Sanchez vigorously and ethically without compromising any of my former client’s confidences. Furthermore, even if there was a conflict, we disagree that it could not be waived by both the past and present client,” he wrote.

Attorney General Hector Balderas, whose office made the request and is prosecuting the case, said in an emailed statement, “We are prepared to present our case in front of a citizen jury in order to seek justice for these innocent children.”