New homeless campus site proposed

A new business alliance that earlier proposed a large campus for Albuquerque’s homeless population be built several miles west of the city has come up with a new concept – an all-inclusive services complex along Second Street south of Barelas that would house about 170 people.

The Greater Albuquerque Business Alliance recently unveiled an architectural drawing of the proposed campus and outlined its idea during a public comment portion of a City Council meeting. It proposes placing the complex on a now-vacant 7.8-acre piece of property on Second Street, south of Bridge, adjacent to the new Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center.

The group acknowledges that it is still in the conceptual stages – it does not have funding, is waiting to hear whether the property owners are willing to sell the proposed site and does not have buy-in from service providers or the city or county.

The Greater Albuquerque Business Alliance was established this past summer and consists primarily of 40 businesses in the north Downtown neighborhoods, where most of the homeless service providers are located. GABA believes the best solution to address the homeless problem in Albuquerque is to build a single large campus that has on-site housing and social services. Many of that area’s business owners have been frustrated with issues caused by the large number of homeless in the area due to their proximity to services.

About 20 acres in a remote area – for example, on the far West Side near where the emergency winter shelter or the Metropolitan Detention Center are currently located – would be ideal, they suggested during a July news conference. The idea met with criticism from some about the distance between such a campus and city amenities.

The new proposal involves land owned by three partners who live in California, said GABA president Connie Vigil. Her organization has sent a certified letter to the owners “informing them of our interest in buying the land,” but has not heard back. Vigil said her organization has been talking to a local real estate agent who has worked with the California group, and believes it is interested in selling. The real estate agent estimated the cost of the land, which is in two lots, to be about $1.4 million.

Vigil, who has in the past criticized the county and city for their “piecemeal approach” to dealing with the homeless population, says the new site would accommodate about 170 people in either tiny homes or dormitory-type buildings, possibly renovated from portable classroom buildings that would be donated or that the organization could purchase for a modest cost. The architectural plan also shows communal buildings that house a cafeteria or food court, a clinic, exercise room, a gymnasium and recreation room, space for classrooms and restrooms and showers.

Those selected to live on the campus, Vigil said, would not have mental health or substance abuse issues, and would need services for a short period of time until they get back on their feet. GABA members, she said, have committed to providing skills training and internships to help those people living in the tiny homes village.

A former executive with Habitat for Humanity, Vigil said much of the campus will be built using donated material and volunteer labor. “We have practically every business you’d need to build this complex represented in our membership.”

Local service providers estimate that at least 80 percent of the homeless have mental health problems and/or addictions.

Those people could receive treatment in a second campus, Vigil said, suggesting the West Side overnight winter shelter, which has bed space for 450 people.

The city owns that building and pays Heading Home to operate it, said Lisa Huval, deputy director of housing and homelessness for the Department of Family and Community Services. “We are moving toward keeping the winter shelter open year round 24-7, and we do want to partner with service providers in the city to offer more robust services on site,” she said.

Some type of shuttle system would also have to be put in place, she said, so people can travel into the city to look for housing, employment or receive medical care.

However, she said, “We don’t see using the winter shelter in the long term as a feasible way to provide emergency shelter because it’s too remote and expensive to provide transportation.”

The city’s long-term plan is to build “several smaller shelters that are centrally located” that could cumulatively provide up to 400 beds for people needing emergency shelter, Huval said. “A more decentralized approach is not necessarily a piecemeal approach.”

Vigil said she has had discussions with Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley, who is among those spearheading the drive to create a tiny homes village for the homeless. O’Malley’s current proposal calls for the pilot project being built in a vacant lot behind the Albuquerque Indian Center at 105 Texas SE.

O’Malley said she told Vigil “that if she wanted to move forward with her plan, I wouldn’t get in her way, but I’m not endorsing it.”

But Vigil is hoping her group’s vision of a tiny village takes priority.

“We want to make people as self-sufficient as possible, so they can go on to jobs and get into their own housing,” Vigil said. “Our campus will not solve all the problems, but it will be a good start and we’re reaching out to the entire community for support and input.”