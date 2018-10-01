Attack ads inundate 2nd Congressional Dist. race

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LAS CRUCES – In the final weeks of campaigning, the airwaves are flooded with attack ads targeting the women in the hard-fought race for southern New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

Republican Yvette Herrell, a state representative from Alamogordo, is referred to as “an insider you can’t trust.” Democrat Xochitl Torres Small, a Las Cruces water lawyer, is labeled a “foot soldier for the radical left’s agenda.”

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

Both candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives reject those characterizations and agree the big money and national attention behind the ads reflect the importance of the race beyond the Land of Enchantment.

“This is about holding the House majority, about keeping President Trump in office,” Herrell said. “The implications on the national level are huge and there are millions and millions of dollars being poured into this race.”

Torres Small said Republicans are resorting to “catchphrases” in hotly contested races across the country “that big national money groups are throwing everywhere. It doesn’t have anything to do with me. It has to do with a general smear campaign.”

Republicans are trying to hold onto the seat they have controlled for all but two years since 1980. Democrats see an opportunity to flip the seat since incumbent Steve Pearce decided not to seek re-election and instead run for governor.

The bitter fight playing out in attack ads broadcast around the clock includes one paid for by the Democratic Campaign Congressional Committee, or DCCC, about Herrell taking “lavish trips” at taxpayer expense while in the Legislature.

“The state allows you one paid trip to a member organization and conference and one paid trip to a nonmember conference,” Herrell said.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

She has also repeatedly responded to attack ads that say she “landed nearly half a million dollars in state contracts and failed to disclose it.”

She said she is a “partner in name only” of Herrell Properties, which is owned by her father, and did not personally profit from rent collected from two buildings that house state agencies in Alamogordo.

Herrell said the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office at first advised her that she did not have to include that as income in her financial disclosure report, but later she filed amended documents to reflect her interest in the company to ensure she is compliant.

“This is kind of their ‘Kavanaugh moment.’ They’re going to throw everything they can at me because they we want this seat so bad,” Herrell said about the ads paid for by the DCCC.

Likewise, the National Republican Congressional Committee has paid for ads that portray Torres Small as a “liberal activist” who will do the bidding of Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

“That’s just flat wrong,” said Torres Small. “I’m not beholden to anyone. I’m working hard to represent southern New Mexico and that’s why I’ve been open to discussing real issues when it comes to debates.”

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

She said she had agreed to three televised debates with Herrell, who declined to participate.

“That’s why I’ve put so much energy into traveling across this enormous district because I know how important it is to show up for the people I want to represent,” Torres Small said.

Herrell said scheduling conflicts kept her from the televised debates, including one co-sponsored by KOAT-TV and the Journal, and instead she chose to appear at two candidate forums in Carlsbad and Deming.

“My problem is I’ve just got so many requests and I’m traveling and trying to get around the district to so many people,” Herrell said.

New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District is geographically one of the largest in the country and includes the state’s second largest city, Las Cruces and a large swath of border.

Doña Ana County is heavily Democratic, but the oil patch in eastern part of the state is a Republican stronghold, which has given Republican candidates an advantage in the past.

In the 2nd Congressional District, 40 percent of voters are registered Democrats, 36 percent are registered Republicans, and 1 percent are Libertarians. At least 23 percent are listed as “others.”

Q-and-A’s online: To find out these candidates’ positions on key issues, go to ABQJournal.com/election2018. The site also includes links to Journal stories on statewide, legislative and county-level races, district maps, key election dates and other voter resources. It will be updated regularly with new candidate profiles, stories and other information.



