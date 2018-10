.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities say a 2-year-old is dead after a shooting near Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the toddler died Sunday evening. Investigators haven’t released details about what happened.

____

This story has been corrected to say the toddler died Sunday.