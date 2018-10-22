Delivery alert

Joint effort to burglarize pot dispensary fails

By Edmundo Carrillo / Journal Staff Writer
Monday, October 22nd, 2018 at 6:10pm

SANTA FE — Santa Fe police foiled an Albuquerque duo’s joint effort to burglarize a medical marijuana dispensary Saturday night.

Gilbert Gay, 23, and Daniel Garcia, 25, are charged with non-residential burglary and other counts after officers found them in a crawl space under the Sacred Garden dispensary on Luisa Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to criminal complaints filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court, officers found the would-be burglars still under the building after responding to the business’s alarm. Gay and Garcia had a wrench, wire cutters, a hammer, two screwdrivers, gloves and extractor blades.

Garcia told police they had been paid to burglarize the dispensary and that he got $500 to act as a lookout for Gay.

