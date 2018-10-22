Man shot by security guard in lobby of Fox 5 TV station in Washington

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

WASHINGTON – A man who kicked his way through two plexiglass doors at the Fox 5 television station in Northwest Washington was shot and wounded by a security guard Monday afternoon, District of Columbia police said.

The man’s name was not released. Police Cmdr. Melvin Gresham said the man was taken to George Washington University Hospital and was stable and responsive after the shooting. No one else was hurt.

News media have been on higher alert after a gunman walked into the Maryland offices of the Annapolis Capital Gazette newspapers in June and killed five staff members.

Police said the man at the Fox 5 station was not armed.

Video from two surveillance cameras, aired by Fox 5 News, showed the man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt walking up to the door, turning his back to the door and with one hard kick knocking out a panel that appears to be plexiglass. Gresham said the incident happened at 3 p.m.

The man then entered a small vestibule and began kicking a second door opening to the lobby, the surveillance video shows. After five kicks, he was able to pull down the plexiglass from the second door. He then climbed through the door and into the lobby of the longtime WTTG offices.

Gresham declined to describe what happened next between the man and the security guard and whether she exchanged words with the man or used any less-lethal weapons on him. The security guard fired once and hit the man in the upper torso, Gresham said.

Two officials familiar with the investigation said the man was a 38-year-old District resident. Court records show that the man has filed more than two dozen federal lawsuits in recent years alleging that he is being controlled by a microchip planted in his head. All have been dismissed.

In 2014, the man sued Fox 5 in D.C. Superior Court, also claiming that the station controlled him with an “illegal nano-chip” and seeking $100 billion in damages.

In November, records show that the man was placed under emergency psychiatric care in the District after emailing death threats to D.C. police and the D.C. Office of Human Resources and threatening a federal judge who had dismissed one of his suits. In addition, the man was involuntarily committed in 2015, court records show.

He was charged with murder in the District in 2002, but court records indicate that the charge was dismissed soon after he was arrested.