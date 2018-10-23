Silica Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

KATY, Texas — U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Katy, Texas-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The commercial silica producer posted revenue of $423.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $472.2 million.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

Silica Holdings shares have dropped 52 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 44 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLCA