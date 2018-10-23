.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

New Mexico high school student Chevel Shepherd was ready for the battle rounds on NBC’s “The Voice” on Monday night.

The Farmington High School student is competing as part of coach Kelly Clarkson’s team.

Clarkson picked Shepherd to battle fellow teammate Mikele Buck. The coach then worked with the two contestants on learning George Strait’s “You Look So Good in Love” for the battle round.

The 16-year-old held her own against the West Virginia native.

“Chevel, yeah you’re adorable, but you also have a really rad voice, you’re unique,” Clarkson told Shepherd before choosing her as the winner of the round.

Shepherd moves on to the knockout rounds in the coming weeks.

Shepherd was born in La Plata. She was raised on country music and the outdoors – often doing crafts, feeding the animals and fixing cars with her dad.

Since she was 8, she has been singing wherever she can in the Farmington area.

Shepherd chose Clarkson as her coach during the blind auditions of the show during the broadcast on Oct. 1.

Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Blake Shelton battled it out to get Shepherd on their team.

On her official Instagram page, Shepherd posted, “Thank you for all of the support! I truly love and adore Mikele! I’m so honored to be able to sing with him. I love ya truly Mikele! … Thank you everyone for all of the support and love! It truly means a ton!”