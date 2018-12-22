Sunland Park Police arrest suspect in deadly mobile home fire case

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Sunland Park Police Department late Friday night arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly mobile home fire that claimed the life of an 8-year old girl.

Jocelyn Ontiveros was booked into the the Dona Ana Detention Center facing multiple charges including, arson, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, tampering with evidence, criminal damage to property over $1,000 and abuse of a child resulting in death according to a news release from the City of Sunland Park. Police took the 30 -year-old women into custody just before midnight.

Officials are not commenting on a possible motive. The investigation continues into the December 13th fire that killed Marisa Munoz, a third grade student at Desert Elementary School and critically injured two other children in the home.

The State Fire Marshal’s office found evidence the fire was set intentionally.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

Anyone with information about the fire should call the Crime Stopper’s TIPS line at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nmcrimestoppers.or