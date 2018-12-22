Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

Sunland Park Police arrest suspect in deadly mobile home fire case

By Angela Kocherga / Journal Staff Writer - Las Cruces Bureau
Published: Saturday, December 22nd, 2018 at 10:41am
Updated: Saturday, December 22nd, 2018 at 1:31pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Sunland Park Police Department late Friday night arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly mobile home fire that claimed the life of an 8-year old girl.

Jocelyn Ontiveros  was booked into the the Dona Ana Detention Center facing multiple charges including,  arson, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, tampering with evidence, criminal damage to property over $1,000 and abuse of a child resulting in death according to a news release from the City of Sunland Park. Police took  the  30 -year-old women into custody just before midnight.

Officials are not commenting on a possible motive.  The investigation continues into the December 13th fire that killed Marisa Munoz, a third grade student at Desert Elementary School and critically injured two other children in the home.

The State Fire Marshal’s office found evidence the fire was set intentionally.

Anyone with information about the fire should call the Crime Stopper’s TIPS line at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nmcrimestoppers.or

 

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $10.
TOP |