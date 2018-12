.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Central and Pennsylvania.

Officer Simon Drobik said around 7 p.m. Sunday that the investigation is in its early stages.

This is APD’s ninth officer-involved shooting this year. In the eight previous shootings, APD officers killed five people and wounded three.