Petition denied in Jessica Kelley case

By Katy Barnitz / Journal Staff Writer
Sunday, December 23rd, 2018 at 7:33pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Supreme Court has denied an emergency petition by prosecutors in the Jessica Kelley case who argued that a local judge’s recent ruling could turn her trial “into a circus.”

Jessica Kelley walks into judge Charles Brown\’s courtroom for a status hearing in September. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

In an order filed Friday, justices offered no explanation for the denying the petition for a writ submitted by the District Attorney’s Office on Dec. 17. The petition asked the court to issue a writ and to hold that an order by Judge Charles Brown misinterpreted a court rule.

In that order, Brown in part granted a defense request to show jurors certain court documents and some comments made by prosecutors and the district attorney. Brown determined those items were considered “statements of the opposing party,” meaning they are potentially usable at trial, though he in part deferred ruling “pending determination of relevancy at trial.”

Kelley is facing numerous charges in the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens; she is set for trial Jan. 7.

