CYFD received more than 20 tips about the family alleging emotional, physical and medical abuse, and neglect in years leading up to arrests. Two of the tips mentioned possible sexual assault. But the girl remained in the custody of the couple now charged with her abuse.

In November 2017, Albuquerque police were called to the girl’s school after her teacher, while helping her change clothes, noticed blood in her underwear. The teacher said in court the police officer said they couldn’t be collected as evidence and threw the clothes away.

Officials from the state Attorney General’s Office said they’ve been left in the dark about a police internal affairs investigation into the case and it could potentially affect the prosecution of one of the people charged.

Albuquerque police Chief Michael Geier disciplined five officers in the case after reviewing investigations by the Civilian Police Oversight Agency and the Albuquerque Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau.

A case in which it is alleged a 7-year-old girl was forced into prostitution has produced some startling revelations in addition to the allegation itself. Among them:

And the revelations in turn raise several questions:

How could the girl remain in the custody of James Stewart and Teri Sanchez, who have been charged in her abuse, with so many tips to CYFD? Why would a police officer be told not to collect physical evidence of possible abuse even if others believed it didn’t occur? Why didn’t APD share information with the Attorney General’s Office about the internal investigation? Is it possible that could get the case dismissed?

The accusation that the AG’s Office has been kept out of the loop is the latest in a case that has sickened the public, a case in which Stewart has been indicted on human trafficking, criminal sexual contact of a minor and other charges, and Sanchez faces multiple counts of child abuse.

Deputy Attorney General Clara Moran said in a Dec. 12 letter to Albuquerque City Attorney Esteban Aguilar that strict discovery deadlines in the 2nd Judicial District Court could be affected by APD’s interviews with witnesses in the case. Moran said she had asked police in May to include prosecutors if they interviewed witnesses during the internal affairs investigation and threatened to seek a court order to compel APD to release documents from the investigation if the city hadn’t done so within 48 hours. As of last week, that had not occurred and the AG served a subpoena to get the records.

Courts have dismissed cases because those deadlines haven’t been met. If that happens, many would consider it a crime of its own. The community does not need another Victoria Martens case-in-shambles debacle.

The police department and the AG should have been working together from the start. The good guys need to get on the same page to ensure this case is not lost on a technicality.

APD also has some housekeeping to do. According to the Civilian Police Oversight Agency investigation, one officer didn’t follow procedures when he/she reported earlier child abuse allegations involving the girl to a state child welfare agency and didn’t see it was also investigated by law enforcement. And the officer who failed to collect the 7-year-old’s bloodstained underwear as evidence didn’t violate department policy because Crimes Against Children Unit detectives, who talked to the girl and her brother and decided there was no proof of a crime, said it didn’t need to be collected.

Not following through is unacceptable in this line of work – lives are on the line. And not collecting evidence, especially bloody evidence, and considering the history with CYFD, simply defies credulity. You would think both would be covered by standard operating procedure.

While all involved work to get this case on track, it is essential they also take a hard look at internal policies to prevent another child from remaining in a situation of unspeakable abuse. The taxpaying public expects all involved to get justice served, not serve up excuses.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.