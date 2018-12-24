Supreme Court voids $4M judgment against CYFD

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The state Supreme Court on Thursday voided a nearly $4 million judgment against the Children, Youth and Families Department, finding that the District Court exceeded its authority to award damages.

The opinion brings a nearly two-decade-old case to a close.

The case was initiated in 2001 as an abuse and neglect proceeding, which turned into a dispute over whether the department violated a court ruling that the children at the center of the case could not be placed with former employees of a Los Alamos group home where they had been living.

CYFD was eventually found to be in contempt of court and the plaintiffs were awarded damages. On Thursday, the state Supreme Court found that then-state District Court Judge Barbara Vigil did not exercise contempt power properly, and vacated the entire award.

Vigil is now on the Supreme Court, but she recused herself from the appellate proceedings.

Jerry Walz, who represented CYFD, said the ruling was a victory for the state.

“We always felt we had the high ground both legally and morally,” he said. Walz said that, with interest, the judgment would have been closer to $7.5 million.

The Journal was unable to contact attorneys representing the parents who initiated the lawsuit.

Two girls had been taken from their parents following allegations that their father sexually abused them and their mother failed to protect them, according to the opinion.

The father later pleaded no contest to allegations that he “touched his children” in a way that “made them feel uncomfortable and which they reasonably received as sexual.” And the mother pleaded no contest to allegations that she knew or should have known about the abuse, the opinion says.

The goal of CYFD’s initial treatment plan was reunification with the parents, but the girls were adamant that they did not want to reunify with their parents.

In 2002, CYFD filed a report indicating that reunification with the parents was “no longer a viable plan.” The girls then lived at the Casa Mesita Group Home in Los Alamos.

CYFD reported in 2003 that the children were ready to transition into regular non-relative foster homes in the Los Alamos area.

The parents filed an objection to the CYFD placements, arguing that it would be inappropriate because two of the potential foster parents were therapists at the group home where the girls had been residing.

The court agreed, determining that the placements would constitute “dual relationships” because of the patient-therapist relationship that formerly existed, which are prohibited by a code of ethics that governs clinical councilors in the state.

CYFD told the District Court in 2004 that it could not find suitable foster parents in Los Alamos and that the girls had transitioned into a semi-independent living arrangement. By then, the girls were renting a room from the daughter of one of the employees, which a judge later characterized as a “way to get around” her ruling.

The District Court held CYFD in contempt for violating its placement decision and ordered the agency to pay the parents more than $1.6 million in compensatory damages and more than $2 million in attorney fees. The District Court also determined that CYFD’s violation of the placement decision resulted in the parents’ diminished chances of reconciliation with the girls.

The contempt order was later affirmed by the Court of Appeals.

But in an opinion authored by Justice Petra Maes, the Supreme Court found that the District Court did not exercise its contempt power for the purpose of preserving the parents’ chance of reconciling with their daughters or for the purpose of pushing CYFD to comply with its order regarding their placement.

She wrote that the “punitive nature of the award in this case seems obvious,” and noted that punitive sanctions can only be imposed in certain criminal contempt of court proceedings.

“Therefore, the contempt order cannot be upheld as a proper use of civil contempt power,” the opinion states. “Accordingly, we reverse the contempt order.”