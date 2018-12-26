Solar company claims AG violating records law

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A solar company sued by the state for allegedly deceptive sales practices has shot back with its own claims: that Attorney General Hector Balderas is violating open records laws and that the law firm his office hired to represent the state gave him an illegal campaign contribution.

In the most recent action, Vivint Solar Inc. filed a lawsuit last week saying Balderas’ alleged failure to turn over documents is “particularly egregious” because he has “publicly touted the importance of holding state agencies accountable for failure to comply with” the Inspection of Public Records Act.

David Carl, spokesman for the AG’s office, said in a written statement, “While we have not yet been served with this pleading, we are disappointed that Vivint is not taking responsibility for harming our local consumers. We will continue to litigate this matter and fight to protect New Mexicans.”

He did not directly address Vivent’s IPRA claims.

Vivint, a Utah-based rooftop solar provider that operates in New Mexico and 20 other states, is accused of defrauding residents and jeopardizing their home ownership through deceptive sales practices. The AG’s Office sued the company in March. Vivint has said it believes the suit lacks merit.

The allegation involving an illegal campaign contribution came in a motion Vivint filed last month, asking a judge to disqualify the law firm representing the state in the case.

Vivint pointed to a $5,000 campaign contribution that the firm, Philadelphia-based Barrack, Rodos & Bacine, made to Balderas in 2016 for his re-election campaign. Vivint contends the law firm’s contribution violated New Mexico’s “pay-to-play” prohibitions.

Balderas’ office has said that accusation is “based on erroneous assertions and misapplication of New Mexico law” and is an effort to drag out the lawsuit against Vivint.

The AG says the law firm submitted a proposal in September 2015 to provide legal services on an as-needed basis and was selected that December. The campaign contribution to Balderas didn’t come until more than 10 months after the selection, the AG said in a court document. The law firm began representing the state in the Vivint suit in 2017, under the proposal approved in 2015.

The AG said the firm was selected “following a lengthy competitive sealed proposal process undertaken in a manner consistent with the Procurement Code.”

Vivint’s IPRA complaint accuses the AG’s Office of withholding 752 pages of records “in their entirety, rather than separating or redacting information that is exempt from disclosure.” It says AG officials “produced certain cherry-picked documents only when they believed it was in their strategic advantage to do so …”

Balderas’ initial suit against Vivint targets the company’s door-to-door sales tactics and agreements made with customers to purchase power from the solar panel systems. Similar complaints by prosecutors in other states have resulted in settlements.