ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police were involved in shooting midday Monday in northeast Albuquerque, according to a department spokesman.

This is the Albuquerque Police Department’s second officer-involved shooting in less than 24 hours. It was unclear whether anyone was wounded or killed.

Simon Drobik said in an email that police were dispatched “to a possible active shooter” near Carlisle and Prospect NE.

“Officers arrived on scene and shots were fired,” Drobik said. “This is an officer-involved shooting.”

At around 7 p.m. Sunday, Albuquerque police shot and killed a man near Pennsylvania and Copper after he opened fire during a traffic stop, Drobik said. The man had been driving a “known stolen vehicle” when police stopped him.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Monday that the driver refused to get out of the vehicle.

“The male shoots at officers and at least one officer returned fire,” Gallegos said. “The male exited the vehicle injured and officers provided lifesaving efforts on scene.”

He has not been identified and his family has not been notified.