Ultra Health to start cultivating hemp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico cannabis company is expanding to include the cultivation and production of hemp.

Ultra Health has been awarded continual production licenses to grow hemp at its Bernalillo and Tularosa locations, according to a press release.

The company said it is dedicating a total of 872,000 square feet of its operation to hemp cultivation. The Tularosa campus will become a hub for cannabis commerce, where all parts of the plant will be processed into a variety of products, the company said.

President Trump signed the 2018 Farm Bill last week, removing hemp from the Controlled Substances Act. The bill altered the language of a major drug law that had not been changed for 50 years. Hemp until now has been considered a controlled substance because it comes from the same plant species as high-THC cannabis.

The Farm Bill also legalized interstate commerce of hemp products, allowing hemp farmers to access crop insurance, and granted state and tribal governments the ability to impose separate requirements on the production and sale of hemp products.

Hemp supporters in New Mexico have said the product could be a lucrative crop for New Mexico farmers and could help the state’s economy because it can be used to make clothes and other products.

“By expanding our operations from solely medical cannabis to hemp cultivation and production, we look forward to providing medicine to meet each patient’s needs while also serving every day consumers,” Duke Rodriguez, CEO and president of Ultra Health, said in the release. A company representative could not be reached for comment Monday.

The outgoing Gov. Susana Martinez opposed state legislation allowing hemp, arguing that it would complicate law enforcement efforts. She tried to veto a hemp bill in 2017, but the state Supreme Court later ruled that she failed to follow the proper procedures to reject the legislation.