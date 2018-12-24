Arson suspect wanted home’s resident ‘killed,’ court records say

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The woman arrested for a deadly Sunland Park mobile home fire had previously threatened violence against one of the trailer’s residents — a woman romantically involved with the suspect’s boyfriend — and said she wanted her killed, according to court records.

Police on Friday arrested Jocelyn Ontiveros, 30, in connection to the early-morning Dec. 13 fire that killed 8-year-old Marissa Munoz, critically injured two more children and sent several other occupants to the hospital.

Ontiveros is charged with child abuse resulting in death, eight counts of aggravated arson and numerous other crimes, court records show.

Police on Saturday also arrested Juan Carlos Holguin, 42, in connection to the incident. He faces a litany of charges, including arson, child abuse, and assault with intent to commit a violent felony, jail records show.

Though authorities quickly announced the fire had been intentionally set, they have not spoken to a possible motive.

But the affidavit for Ontiveros’ arrest warrant details a possible love triangle involving Ontiveros and Miriam Higadera, who lived at the home and was injured in the blaze.

Ontiveros and Higadera each had a “boyfriend-girlfriend relationship” with the same man, Jonathan Alvarado, according to the affidavit.

Two days before the fire, Ontiveros and Alvarado had a domestic dispute for which Alvarado was arrested and jailed on multiple charges.

During the dispute, Ontiveros “threatened physical violence against Miriam Higadera, telling Alvarado that she, Ontiveros, wanted Higadera killed,” the affidavit states.

Investigators later searched the house where Ontiveros was staying and the Dodge Charger she drives. They found matches and butane inside a backpack at the home, and a red gasoline can in the vehicle. They also found several cellphones — one that had an image of the mobile home after the fire — and a computer with several tabs open.

“The open pages included a news article about the fire, a search of forgiveness and another search for closure,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit also notes multiple witness accounts from the hours preceding the fire. An 11-year-old boy hurt in the home told an investigator he had seen someone wearing all black, including a black ski mask, in front of the residence with a red gas can around 2 a.m. the morning of the fire.

“The minor is extremely upset that he did not alert his parents of the person outside the property because what he saw scared him, so he closed his eyes and went to sleep,” the affidavit states. “The minor was next suddenly woken by screaming and felt he was burning.”

Two other children who lived near the mobile home later told school personnel they had “witnessed an argument the evening of the fire and around 3:00 witnessed an unknown person pour ‘gasoline’ from a red gasoline can onto a black car in front” of the residence.

An investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire began in a parked car in front of the mobile home and spread to the residence itself, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit mentions Holguin only once, saying he was interviewed after the fire and said he witnessed Alvarado’s dispute with Ontiveros and “also heard Ontiveros state she wanted ‘the bitch killed,’ referring to Miriam Higadera.”

Holguin’s involvement in the fire is unclear, and a spokeswoman for the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return a message Monday.