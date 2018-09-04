Judge grants immediate appeal in Sanchez case

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque judge on Monday certified multiple issues for an immediate appeal in the case against Teri Sanchez, who is facing charges in a high profile child abuse case.

The request came after another judge removed Sanchez’s public defense attorneys — and the Law Office of the Public defender as a whole — from her case amid a conflict of interest.

Sanchez’s husband, James Stewart is accused of trafficking a young female relative and Sanchez is accused of physically abusing and endangering her.

One of the lawyers assigned to Sanchez’s case was simultaneously representing Adrienne Cruea in an arson case, according to court documents. Cruea became a witness in Sanchez’s case after contacting the Attorney General’s Office and offering statements regarding Sanchez’s drug and alcohol use and “her history of dishonesty.”

In an October order, Judge Brett Loveless disqualified Sanchez’s then attorneys, along with the LOPD from the case.

According to an order granting a motion for an interlocutory appeal, issues to be considered are whether disqualifying the entire office was appropriate, and whether denying Sanchez continuity of counsel is a violation of her constitutional rights, among other things.

“Trial courts … are struggling with this issue because it’s not clear,” defense attorney Douglas Wilber said in court. “And I will say this, even Judge Loveless when he made his initial order, I think it was clear in his ruling from the bench, that he expected and anticipated this would be appealed.”

Loveless has since recused himself from the case.

Prosecutor Brittany DuChaussee argued during Monday’s hearing that a higher court declined to review similar issues raised in Davon Lymon’s murder case. She also said an appeal could delay Sanchez’s trial.

But Judge Cindy Leos said that this is an unclear area of the law, and granted the defense request. Her order said that the issues raised “are of public concern and it is important to alert the courts of review in this state that the issue is occurring with more frequency.”