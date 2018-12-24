Woman in Rudolph mask robs northern Colorado business

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in northern Colorado say a woman wearing a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer mask robbed a business in Fort Collins a week before Christmas.

The Fort Collins Coloradan reported Monday police posted surveillance video of the the suspect on their Facebook page , along with a parody of the famous Rudolph song.

It ends with, “Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal, we need your help with her I.D.”

The robbery occurred Dec. 18. Police didn’t identify the business or say what was taken.

