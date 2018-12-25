.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

“And this will be the sign to you: You will find a babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying:

‘Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth peace, goodwill toward men!’

So it was, when the angels had gone away from them into heaven, that the shepherds said to one another, ‘Let us now go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has come to pass, which the Lord has made known to us.’ “

– Luke 2:12-15, New King James Version

The Gospel of Luke’s story of the first Christmas is a stark contrast to what the holiday has become in the 21st century.

Before the madness of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and relentless holiday sales that last through the days after the holiday; before the countless Christmas programs, parties and light displays, there is a tale of a child’s humble birth in a stable in the small town of Bethlehem in the Roman province of Judea.

Luke’s story is a simple one. The angelic birth announcement wasn’t made to kings, high-ranking government officials or members of high society in Jerusalem. It was made to what amounted to farmhands – shepherds guarding flocks at night.

Despite the fact that the supposed father – Joseph – was descended from royalty, the couple wasn’t considered important enough to secure accommodations at an inn, even though Mary was with child. They were told there wasn’t enough room.

She was forced to give birth in a place reserved for animals.

The infant Jesus wasn’t exactly clothed in the finest newborn wear when discovered by the shepherds who took a break from their flocks.

They were considered just ordinary people.

The story of Mary, Joseph and the infant Jesus is often used in the discussions about the treatment of refugees and about the plight of the homeless, both of which are important issues to New Mexicans.

There are also important elements of the Christmas story that are sometimes lost in the trappings of a modern Christmas and in political debates in which the three central figures are sometimes used.

The idea of peace on Earth, goodwill toward men is an idea that people of all faiths can embrace. It’s an idea Jesus preached as an adult throughout the Gospels.

We all perhaps should take the notion of loving our enemies and loving our neighbor to heart in a time when civility seems to be going out of style.

There is little doubt Mary, Joseph and Jesus were in need in the stories shared in both the Gospels of Luke and Matthew about Jesus’ birth. In Matthew, the infant Jesus was the recipient of gifts from the Wise Men of the East.

And throughout the Gospels, Jesus urged his followers to help out their neighbors in need.

The activities of gift-giving and charitable giving are still very important traditions during the holiday season. Nearly every community in New Mexico has its share of food, clothing and toy drives between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

But what happens when the gifts are unwrapped, the decorations packed up, the trees taken down and the holiday food devoured?

Peace on Earth, goodwill toward men should not be just a seasonal theme. There will continue to be people in need, especially in New Mexico, where we have communities with high rates of poverty. The Associated Press recently reported New Mexico is at the top nationally when it comes to the percentage of people experiencing chronic homelessness.

Helping those in need shouldn’t end with the holiday season. Acts of kindness and tolerance toward one another, even those we disagree with, also shouldn’t cease. Perhaps we should have the attitude of a character in another Christmas story, Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol.”

After being visited by the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future, a changed Ebenezer Scrooge proclaimed: “I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.”

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.