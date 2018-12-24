Ex-Lobo, Sol soccer star Lawrence’s new goal: a life of ministry

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

A striker in soccer can play the hero with one good finish. Get it wrong all game, but one sure-footed decisive moment and all is forgiven. At times it can be lonely waiting for the right opportunity knowing when to pick the right movement. A striker may find himself dropping deeper and deeper in search of service and new ideas.

Luke Lawrence was a natural striker.

The New Mexico Gatorade boys prep soccer player of the year in 2013, his senior year at La Cueva, he went on to play at Fort Lewis College and eventually the University of New Mexico, where he scored five goals in 39 games over two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

While at UNM, Lawrence was active in Athlete Ministry and typically would join a quartet of Lobos by the corner flag prior to pregame warmups to pray.

“I think he just felt he had a higher mission,” his coach at UNM, Jeremy Fishbein, said. “Soccer is a love but there’s more to it. There’s a passion. He wants to be impactful. He loved people … that’s one of his strengths.”

Lawrence also starred in the Premier Development League with his hometown Albuquerque Sol. He’s the club’s all-time leader in goals scored with 16 and, during his tenure, impressed general manager Larry Espinoza with his commitment to Sol volunteer projects.

Lawrence had tryouts with some United Soccer League clubs, but the collapse of the North American Soccer League saturated the market with players with professional experience.

He elected to play the 2018 PDL season with the Sol, even as he was beginning to feel his soccer dreams were fading.

But there is that whole thing about closed doors and opened windows.

It was during that time that Lawrence, 24, started serving at the Copper Pointe, a church he had started attending regularly.

“I was at a low point in my life. I went through (a) transitional period, wasn’t sure what I wanted to do,” Lawrence said. “… I have had the knowledge of God (and) believe in God and Jesus as well, but it wasn’t ever truly applied to my life.”

Lawrence was baptized in warm waters at the church on April 7, witnessed by his family and attendees of the 5 p.m. sermon.

“There was a lot of joy for me that day,” he said.

Pastor Brandon Woodward, who performed the baptism, could sense that Lawrence was adrift.

“I saw somebody that was kind of lost, a little directionless playing soccer,” Woodward said. “My hope is what he took from Copper Pointe is greater love for God and greater understanding of Him and greater love and heart for ministry.”

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

Lawrence soon was drawn to the youth ministry work at Copper Pointe because of his own admitted iniquitous conduct at times in high school. He worked to build positive relationships in a Tuesday night program that includes nearly 250 kids ages 11-18.

He completed a three-week training program and shadowed a program leader at the start. Woodward extolled Lawrence’s eagerness to find a service project. Lawrence would assist in the setup, service, and songs, creating a nurturing environment for participants. Specific roles within different leadership teams rotated monthly.

One of others who served in the ministry at Copper Pointe was Julia Rorem, a former La Cueva classmate. Rorem sent him information about an internship through Churchome (“Church is home”) in Seattle.

After a bad game with the Sol, Lawrence took a long look and started the application. He’d work on it, set it aside, and then kept returning to it.

“This internship kept weighing on my heart,” Lawrence said, at about the same time his passion for soccer was fading. Ironically, once that happened, “I started scoring all the goals I needed. It was a weird situation.”

It took three or four conversations to get his parents on board for the change. He started in August with Churchome in Seattle in a class of roughly 50 interns – 25 or so in the sophomore class.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

The church’s central theme involves Luke 15, the prodigal son story. The message of redemption and renewal clearly resonates with him.

“No matter anything you’ve done, you are celebrated,” Lawrence said. “That’s had a big impact on my life because automatically I thought in that other way, (punishing) those that have done wrong. He was lost, now he’s found, celebrating. That’s the story of what we’re built for.”

Lawrence is rooming with Julia’s brother Joey, also in a two-year internship. He studies religious doctrine and values three days a week, while Sunday is reserved for serving at the church. He’s also involved with the high school ministry work.

“I’ve had a peace about it ever since,” Lawrence said, adding that he has grown “incredibly” since arriving there.

Lawrence is quick to note the objective isn’t to become a pastor. Instead, the focus is on creating evangelists around the world, applying the dogma in any professional discipline.

Woodward said the Churchome internship will help Lawrence frame his life.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

“Ministry doesn’t have to be defined by working for a church,” Woodward said. “It’s a lifestyle every Christian should have.”

Soccer is on hold for now. Lawrence has played some indoor games but is careful to not make any firm predictions.

“I feel like I’m done,” Lawrence said. “I’m so glad I had soccer in my life, but I am at peace with it right now.”

Espinoza still believes in Lawrence’s soccer ability but has faith in whatever course he ultimately charts.

“There’s no doubt he could play professionally. It would require an additional level of commitment from him. But something else piqued his interest,” Espinoza said. “He dedicated himself to soccer; now he’s looking to dedicate himself to the community.”

Lawrence hasn’t found good Mexican food in the Pacific Northwest, but he has become a sushi fan. The climate change is different as well, from the sun-splashed clear skies of New Mexico to the overcast mist of the Sound.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

He could see the horizon easily enough in Albuquerque, but looking out his apartment window in Seattle he can’t see out more than 30 yards because there are too many trees.

And yet for now, the retired striker isn’t worried about seeing the forest.

Lawrence knows how to keep working, searching, and claiming the right opportunity. In fact, the prodigal son may return to his native Albuquerque someday.

“I’m not scripting anything,” Lawrence said. “I could be at a ministry doing my thing being in the business world, (or) being a business owner, really leading it in the right, ethical way.”