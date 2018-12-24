Pancreas transplant an option for diabetic with insulin reactions

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

A: Most patients with Type 1 diabetes do not require a pancreas transplant because newer insulin regimens keep their blood sugar under control. However, someone in your wife’s situation should consider a pancreas transplant, especially if she has frequent “insulin reactions” – meaning her blood sugar goes very low without her realizing it.

A pancreas transplant could fix the problems with her blood sugar control and prevent further injury to her kidneys. As with all such surgeries, a pancreas transplant is a major event. Afterwards, your wife will need to take drugs to keep her body’s immune system from rejecting the new pancreas. But overall, the risks associated with the transplant are likely to be lower than the risk of long-term organ damage that can result from uncontrolled blood sugar.

If successful, a pancreas transplant can restore the body’s ability to secrete insulin, reducing blood sugar levels and eliminating the need for insulin therapy. Insulin is a hormone. When you eat, the pancreas – a gland located just behind your stomach – releases insulin into your bloodstream. As insulin circulates through your blood, it allows sugar to enter your cells, lowering the amount of sugar in your bloodstream. If your body doesn’t have enough insulin, sugar can build up in your blood. Diabetes is the condition of having too much blood sugar.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

People with Type 1 diabetes are more likely to benefit from a pancreas transplant than are people who have Type 2 diabetes.