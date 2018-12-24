Paralympian honors her coaches’ contributions

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The orphanage in St. Petersburg, Russia, didn’t have wheelchairs, so until she was 6, Tatyana McFadden simply crawled on the floor, her legs folded underneath her body.

Born with spina bifida, she had lacked proper medical treatment, but her eyes were bright, she was spunky and smart, said Howard County resident Deborah McFadden, who was commissioner of disabilities for the U.S. Health Department and touring the facility when she first met her daughter.

Deborah McFadden had no intention of adopting a child that day, but she was captivated by the spunky 6-year-old. After she left the orphanage, the girl told the other children, “That’s my mom.”

More than two decades later, Tatyana McFadden, 29, is a Paralympic athlete in wheelchair racing and the winner of seven gold medals. She credits much of her success to two trainers at the Kennedy Krieger Institute: Gerry and Gwena Herman, co-founders of the Bennett Blazers athletics program for kids with disabilities.

Recently, McFadden presented the trainers with the Order of Ikkos Medal, which acknowledges the contributions of coaches of Olympic and Paralympic athletes. Twelve Paralympic athletes have emerged from the Bennett Blazers program.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

The aging gymnasium of the Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Greenspring campus where she spoke was “where it all began for me,” McFadden said. When she began training at the center, she spoke hardly any English. She needed someone else to push her wheelchair. She didn’t know which direction to go on the basketball court.

“You’ve helped me to achieve my dreams since I was 15, and hopefully many more,” McFadden told the Hermans during a holiday party. Currently pursuing her master’s degree in Illinois, she plans to compete in the 2020 Olympics.