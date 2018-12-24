City seeks website update to ‘better tell’ ABQ’s story

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque says the time has come to refresh its website – a resource that 2.5 million users visit each year.

The city this month issued a request for proposals for a website redesign intended to “better tell” the city’s story.

“Today’s website is reliable, mobile-friendly, and highly utilized; however, the general consensus is that the website does not adequately represent the City of the people of Albuquerque,” the city says in the RFP.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

The website launched in 1994.

The request offers some interesting insight into cabq.gov, including analytics data for a two-year period that ended Sept. 30.

Five million users recorded 29.2 million page views in that span, many seeking information about public transportation. The ABQ Ride bus routes and schedules page logged more views than any other page, including the home page.

The ABQ BioPark and pet adoption pages are also among the most popular.

“This RFP aims to better tell the story about this great city through increased use of visual assets while preserving the elements of the website that make it so useful to those who rely on it for access to the information and services,” the RFP says.

The city estimates the project will cost between $150,000 and $250,000. Proposals are due next month.

‘POPULAR’ REPORT ISSUED: Are you curious about Bernalillo County government operations but not quite enough to attend the Board of Commissioners’ bimonthly meetings?

The county has provided an overview of its fiscal year 2018 activity with the newly released “Popular Annual Financial Report.”

Unlike the county’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (a 234-pager that is also posted online for you diehards) from which it draws information, the “Popular” report is unaudited and far less formal. It’s intended for a general audience and strikes a decidedly positive tone with an entire page spotlighting the public art program and statements such as “Bernalillo County government is dedicated to meeting the needs of a diverse population and is committed to providing quality of life and business growth.”

The 16-page document covers a lot of ground, from the amount of garbage the county collected (37,859 tons) and the number of Metropolitan Detention Center bookings (25,272) to the 2018 spike in gross receipts tax revenue (up $42 million, or 26 percent) driven largely by a tax increase that took effect in 2017.

To read the report, go online to www.bernco.gov/finance/popular-annual-financial-report-pafr.aspx.

Jessica Dyer: jdyer@abqjournal.com