Colorado gains 80,000 residents; growth rate 7th in nation

DENVER — The U.S. Census Bureau says Colorado grew by nearly 80,000 people between mid-2017 and mid-2018.

The Denver Post reported Monday that Colorado’s population grew by 1.4 percent in the 12 months ended July 1.

The Census Bureau says that’s the seventh-fastest growth rate in the country. Nevada and Idaho were tied for first with a 2.1 percent growth rate.

The U.S. population grew by 0.6 percent during the period.

Colorado’s population is now estimated at nearly 5.7 million, about 700,000 higher than in 2010. Colorado’s growth rate was 13.2 percent in those eight years, the fourth-highest in the nation.

