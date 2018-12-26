.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Chevel Shepherd’s remarkable journey is only just beginning. The Farmington teenager became America’s sweetheart during the latest season on “The Voice,” winning the singing competition last week despite being only 16 years old.

Of course, all she has to do is look at her coach – Kelly Clarkson – for inspiration. Clarkson was a 20-year-old cocktail waitress from Texas when she became the first winner of the rival American Idol and has gone on to a Grammy-winning career.

Shepherd stole hearts on the highly rated NBC television show from the very beginning with a three-chair turning blind-audition rendition of the Band Perry’s “If I Die Young.”

Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson all turned their chairs to fight it out for the chance to be the teen’s coach. A country singer, she surprised even her parents in selecting Clarkson over Shelton, the country star who has been the most successful coach in the show’s history.

Shepherd made it to the top four by singing country music in a style being compared to Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton, with a contemporary twist. She sang three songs on the final night of the competition: Tanya Tucker’s 1992 hit “It’s a Little too Late”; The Judds’ 1985 single “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain” in a duo with Clarkson; and the original song “Broken Hearts.”

Nearly 24 hours after the airing, Shepherd’s single, “Broken Hearts,” charted at No. 1 on iTunes. Her other two songs were ranked at No. 10 and No. 18, respectively.

“There are people already banging on our doors for you,” Clarkson told Shepherd after she won the competition last week. Shepherd is the first New Mexico resident to become a winner on “The Voice.”

Congrats, Chevel, you’ve done Farmington and all of New Mexico proud, and your 2019 looks be full of high notes as your journey continues.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.