It’s a UNM ‘state of mind’

A New Mexico sunrise. A sky of stars. The Albuquerque skyline with the Sandia Mountains. Students studying and conducting research. Lobo basketball and the Pit.

These scenes are all part of a new promotional video launched by the University of New Mexico titled “State of Minds.”

Produced with the support of UNM’s marketing and branding agency, 160over90, and filmed with local production company 82/92, the video represents the latest part of a $2 million, four-year branding initiative campaign that started in 2015.

University administrators hope the rebranding effort will attract new students well as motivate current ones to continue their studies with the university.

Years of declining enrollment and state funding reductions have brought a sense of urgency to the university’s need to boost enrollment. Administrators reported that fall semester enrollment slid more than 7 percent, meaning student tuition and fee revenue would come in $9.7 million lower than expected.

The university’s first video effort, titled “Unexpected on Purpose,” was released in 2016 at a cost of $204,000 to produce.

According to Cinnamon Blair, UNM’s chief marketing and communications officer, the new video cost about $209,000. Of that amount, about $62,000 was kept in New Mexico, going to the film crew, film companies and local talent.

“We worked hard to keep as much of the investment as possible in-state, insisting on using local crew, voice-over talent and equipment rentals,” Blair said.

The 30-second commercial version of the spot began airing on televised Lobo athletic games, she said, starting with the men’s and women’s basketball games on Dec. 1. A 60-second version of the video will be used in digital marketing and social media campaigns.

“We look at the ‘shares’ that people have made and their reactions on social media, and it’s been really positive,” Blair said.

Since its release in late November, the video has garnered more than 20,000 views on social media.

The video features many departments, faculty members, students and staff, and several aerial shots of the main campus.

Additionally, production of the video reached beyond campus boundaries and included partnerships with the New Mexico Department of Tourism and local film companies.