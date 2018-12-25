Highlands initiating fast-track teacher certification

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Highlands University is aiming to get professionals into the classroom sooner.

Billed as a fast-track program for people who already have a bachelor’s degree or higher, the university announced a new online teacher licensure program, which will launch next year.

Applications for the Highlands School of Education Alternative Teacher Certification Program will open in January, and the program is expected to begin in March.

Virginia Padilla-Vigil, dean of the Highlands School of Education, said about 40 students have expressed interest.

The program launching in March will admit 30, Padilla-Vigil said.

She is hopeful the teachers created through this program will help fill some of the many vacancies in the state.

The program comes as the state tries to fill hundreds of openings. As of Oct. 1, there were 740 openings for teachers in the state, according to New Mexico State University.

The Highlands School of Education Alternative Teacher Certification Program’s courses are offered online, and each candidate will be assigned a mentor and instructional coach for feedback and support.

Classroom experience is also required for the program, Padilla-Vigil said.

The proposal for the Highlands program was approved by the Higher Learning Commission, the New Mexico Public Education Department and the Highlands Board of Regents.

Some, however, are wary of putting professionals or experts in teaching roles.

At an Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education meeting in the fall, Ellen Bernstein, president of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation, stressed to the board that being an expert in a subject doesn’t guarantee someone can teach it.

In general, she recently told the Journal, she thinks the education sector should be cautious about online alternative licensure programs, which she said can end up being a short-term solution if teachers aren’t fully trained.

“If you’re not prepared well, you’re going to leave the profession, making it a short-term solution,” she said.

Padilla-Vigil said the new program is modeled on a former partnership with APS, which had high retention rates.