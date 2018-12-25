Woman’s disappearance remains a mystery

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

In early November, on a wide, dusty, dirt road nestled between two low, rocky hills on Acoma Pueblo, tribal police found 63-year-old Denise Coultas-Parker’s abandoned SUV.

A month and a half later, she is still missing and her disappearance continues to be a mystery.

New Mexico State Police issued a silver alert on Nov. 17 saying Coultas-Parker is believed to be in danger if she’s not found and asking anyone with information about the case to call police. She had been reported missing from Los Angeles on Nov. 8, and her Honda CRV was found abandoned on pueblo land Nov. 12.

Although Coultas-Parker is one of almost 300 people reported missing in the state, her name does not appear on the New Mexico Department of Public Safety’s missing persons website because she was reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Lt. Mark Soriano, an NMSP spokesman, said the Public Safety Department would add her to the list of missing persons if LAPD requested it.

The ongoing investigation – spanning multiple agencies and two states – has not turned up any information about what happened to Coultas-Parker after she got out of her car. Investigators say they have no evidence of foul play and have not offered any other clues.

So in mid-December, Coultas-Parker’s husband, Carl Parker – frustrated by what he sees as a lack of coordination among agencies – armed himself with a binder of missing person fliers and bulleted timelines outlining his and his family’s efforts and contacts, and flew from California to New Mexico to try to get some answers.

It was his second time in the area since his wife disappeared. Once again, he left with no answers.

Parker said his wife, who has multiple sclerosis and memory problems, had been talking about getting out of the city, heading for the mountains and for nature, and he believes she had been driving to Arkansas when she pulled over in Acoma.

“I don’t know why she stopped off in New Mexico,” he said. “This area is very similar in some respects to where we live in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.”

A friend from the Lakota Chumash tribe volunteered to help Parker and act as a liaison with the tribe. And another friend, an Oglala Lakota medicine man living in Bernalillo, put him up at his house.

A small group recently held a sweat lodge ceremony and studied maps for clues about Coultas-Parker’s path.

On an overcast afternoon last week, Parker, accompanied by the two men and another friend, visited the Bureau of Indian Affairs to meet with a special agent. Then, they all went to Acoma to look around themselves.

Driving up and down winding roads leading away from the casino, the group stopped where Coultas-Parker’s vehicle was found, about a mile from the interstate.

The low hills surrounding the area are dotted with houses, both lived in and abandoned.

Passing trains throw out resounding whistles as they head east and around a bend in the landscape.

Crows flew southeast across the sky – a hint, one searcher says, of where Coultas-Parker may be.

Parker said his initial reaction was surprise that the land where his wife disappeared was not more remote.

“This area is not completely desolate,” he said, gesturing around. “I have no idea. My wife may have wandered up there.”

Parker, a special education teacher, said the last time he saw his wife of 25 years was the morning of Nov. 8 before he left for work.

He said Coultas-Parker had been packing for a couple of days while planning on getting out of town and it wasn’t necessarily unusual for her to leave without telling anyone.

“She had gone to various places before, but she would reappear after a day or two, but this did not happen,” Parker said. “When she didn’t come back the next day, we tried calling her on her cell, and it went always to voicemail.”

A couple of days later, Los Angeles police detectives knocked on Parker’s door to tell him Coultas-Parker’s SUV had been found several states away. Her wallet, cellphone and keys were missing, but the car was intact.

Over the past month and a half, her relatives and friends have helped with the search. They have been talking with authorities with the Acoma Police Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, New Mexico State Police and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, as well as New Mexico and California state representatives.

They made a website with a ticker counting the days Coultas-Parker has been missing.

In the meantime, State Police officers assisted Acoma police by conducting a helicopter search, and Acoma Police Chief Clayton Garcia said his officers searched by foot in the area where Coultas-Parker’s car was found.

Garcia said it’s an unusual place for someone to get lost.

“It was right near a residential area, right near the interstate and right near the casino,” Garcia said.

Still, relatives and friends are frustrated by what they see as a lack of urgency and coordination among officers.

“I think in the beginning we were so desperate that we thought she was somewhere injured and fighting for her life,” said Coultas-Parker’s daughter, Toni Coultas. “As time has gone on, the realization that we would not be allowed to look for her in a timely manner was heartbreaking. It’s very hard to hold on to hope, but I’m really trying.”

Call with info

Police ask anyone with any information about Denise Coultas-Parker’s whereabouts to call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 287-4377 or 911.