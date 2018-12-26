Ruidoso’s emergency plan lists wildfire as number one hazard

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Wildfires top the list of hazards with high potential in the Ruidoso area. That finding is one of the conclusions contained in the village’s new emergency management plan presented by Ruidoso Emergency Manager Joe Kasuboski .

Speaking to village councilors at their Decembre meeting, he described the plan as a command system, outlining who is in charge and how emergencies are declared and managed.

Introducing Kasuboski, Village Manager Debi Lee said the village already has a reputation with the state for managing emergencies well.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

“This plan explains how the village responds to emergencies, whether it is a flood or fire, freezes, anything like that,” Kasuboski said. “We talk about how we can help out in the county when there are emergencies there, as well.”

The 110-page document begins with a statement of obligations and notations on changes made throughout the year in conjunction with Fire Chief Cody Thetford, who annually will review the plan with Kasuboski.

All village employees must take training under the National Incident Command System program as part of the village’s compliance under the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They take tests and receive certifications in different incident command structures that are used in the emergency plan to show the roles of different departments and individuals, he said.

The plan “provides an easy to follow guide to quickly define the responsibilities of each person and the decision-making process and the level of response and emergency control the village goes to,” he said. those factors determine the village’s implementation of a comprehensive emergency management response and provide a guide for using department resources.

The documentation is sent to state and federal disaster assistance programs.

Kasuboski said he works closely with the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Response based in Santa Fe, and attends training with some of those officials.

“A lot of my time is spent making sure we comply with all state and federal and local regulations of emergency management,” he said.

The plan also details emergency actions in the event of a dam failure at Mescalero Lake, Grindstone Reservoir and Alto Lake.

Village officials are working on selecting a provider for the Reverse 911 emergency alert notification system, he said. Several companies provide the same service, some for less money. The current provider charges per device, meaning one person could receive several notifications by landline, mobile phone, or other methods, which has pushed the village above its quota at times. Other companies charge per person and notify in dual languages. Presentations are scheduled by several different companies, Kasuboski said.

Mayor Lynn Crawford said the public appreciates the emergency warnings. “It’s just how can we afford and it ,” he said. “We’re shopping around.”

The village can blow the emergency sirens as a failsafe. People know they normally only sound on the first and 15thof each month, so if they are blaring at other times, tune to the radio, Kasuboski said.

“We try to keep them from calling 911 and tying up the system,” he said.

——

©2018 the Ruidoso News (Ruidoso, N.M.)

Visit the Ruidoso News (Ruidoso, N.M.) at www.ruidosonews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.