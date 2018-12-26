PNM protection

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Public Service Co. of New Mexico says it’s the first utility to deploy new, cutting-edge technology to detect and correct transmission problems in real time.

The system, which PNM began deploying last spring, could cut the number of outages affecting the grid and speed repairs when problems do occur. That translates into greater system reliability and savings for the utility and its customers, said Todd Fridley, vice president of New Mexico operations.

“We’re installing the latest, greatest technology in line protection,” Fridley said. “It’s a first-of-its-kind system, and we’re the first utility to put it into service.”

Many companies are testing the technology’s ability to rapidly monitor for faults on their transmission systems. But PNM is the first to deploy it as a fully operational protective device that automatically trips circuit-breakers on the grid when problems arise, said Richard Kirby, senior product sales manager for Washington-based Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, which designed and built the system.

“Others are putting it on transmission lines as a pilot monitoring system, not to actually interrupt electric flow, or trip a breaker,” Kirby said.

PNM engineers worked with Schweitzer early this year to test the technology through digital simulation using model replicas of PNM’s power system at Schweitzer headquarters in Washington. PNM installed the first relays in May at its Cabezon switching station northwest of Albuquerque, which connects to a high voltage transmission line linking Farmington with Albuquerque.

The system has worked well there, and now PNM is preparing to deploy it on more than 100 switching and substations across the state, Fridley said. It’s part of a $75 million project to modernize the transmission grid over the next five years.

With current systems, which measure changes in the magnitude of electricity running through lines, PNM engineers conduct time-consuming computer calculations on the flow of current to determine if there’s a problem and then map its potential location. In contrast, the Schweitzer technology immediately detects disturbances as they happen and alerts engineers to where the problem is, typically pinpointing it to within 1,000 feet.

“It greatly improves the speed at which line protection works,” Fridley said. “Crews can locate and repair problems much faster. That shortens down time on the lines and reduces equipment damage.”

Such rapid fault detection and location accuracy also helps to avoid tripping circuit breakers on other lines unnecessarily, reducing the frequency and scope of outages, Fridley said.

PNM has about 30 transmission outages a year.

“Outages can have big impacts, and protection is critical,” Fridley said. “The new replay system is part of a wholesale change in our system protection scheme to modernize the grid. We’ll test the savings over time, but we expect a 10 to 15 percent gain in outage time when restoring transmission lines.”