4 freight cars derail on tracks east of downtown Phoenix

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — Four freight cars derailed on train tracks east of downtown Phoenix Wednesday, blocking two street crossing near Sky Harbor International Airport for several hours.

Union Pacific Corp. spokeswoman Hannah Bolte said two cars were on their sides and spilled grain while two others remained upright.

Crossings on 20th and 24th streets south of Jefferson Street were closed until crews finished cleaning up the derailment site.

Bolte said cause of the derailment was under investigation and that crews were working to clean up the derailment site.

The spokeswoman also said there was no injury and that a couple of trains had to be rerouted.