Family friendly New Year’s Eve set for Old Town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Old Town is hosting a family friendly “New Year’s Eve Before Dark” series of events Monday to include activities throughout the day at three museums, the Old Town Gazebo and other venues.

Trio Los Amigos de New Mexico will perform a free concert offering authentic Mexican, Latin American and classical music at the Old Town Gazebo from noon to 2 p.m., organizers said in a news release.

Spurline Supply Co. is hosting a children’s crown making event at the store from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Albuquerque Museum is planning free art making activities in its grand lobby from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The exhibits, cafe, and shop will not be open.

Explora is offering its annual Noon Year’s Eve Family Celebration, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a balloon drop/release (2,019 of them) at noon to celebrate the new year 12 hours early. Explora will also have a photo selfie station with fun props, a 2019 Wish Wall, and other activities. All activities are included with regular admission, according to a news release.

Visitors to the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science — open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — can enjoy hands-on activities free with regular admission in the museum’s atrium from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

