Snow, wind closing parts of I-25 north of ABQ

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

UPDATE 2:25 p.m. – I-25 at mile marker 259 near Santo Domingo is now open, according to NMDOT. I-25 northbound at mile post 262 has the right lane closed due to a crash. Expect heavy delays.

Heavy snow is creating travel headaches along Interstate 25 between Albuquerque and Santa Fe today.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

The northbound lanes of I-25 are closed at mile marker 2 59 near Santo Domingo due to severe weather. Seek alternate route and expect heavy delays.

NMDOT reports that traffic is at a standstill and can’t make it up La Bajada Hill. Roads are snow packed and icy. Visibility is poor due to blizzard conditions.

Both directions of I-25 are closed from mile marker 254 to mile marker 284 (Old Pecos Trail). Roads are snow packed and icy. Visibility is poor with heavy snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in effect until 5 p.m. today for the upper Rio Grand Valley and lower Chama River Valley

Plan on slippery road conditions as snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible. Visibility may be reduced below one mile in snow.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 4 p.m. this afternoon until 5 p.m. Thursday for Raton Ridge and Johnson Mesa.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches expected with locally higher amounts possible near the Colorado border. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Current road conditions throughout the state are available at nmroads.com.

According to meteorologists, snow will continue to increase in coverage and intensity across the northern mountains through tonight.

Moderate to occasionally heavy snow is expected across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Raton Pass where road conditions may deteriorate quickly. Road conditions may also deteriorate quickly this afternoon across the upper Rio Grande Valley and lower Chama River Valley areas.

Snow will diminish across the west by this evening, but will persist across the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas Mountains through early Thursday morning.