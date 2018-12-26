Lujan Grisham picks 4 new Cabinet secretaries

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan Grisham continued filling out her Cabinet on Wednesday, opting to promote from within for the secretaries of transportation and information technology.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, is set to take office Tuesday.

Her nominees are subject to Senate confirmation, but they can start work immediately.

In an Albuquerque news conference, she said the appointees work well as a team and have a strong understanding of the need for state departments to collaborate.

The appointments announced Wednesday are:

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

— Debra Garcia y Griego, director of the city of Santa Fe Arts Commission, for secretary of cultural affairs.

— Vincent Martinez, who served in the state House from 1993-97, for secretary of the Department of Information Technology. He already works in the department as managing director of cloud and communications.

— Kate O’Neill, former CEO of the University of New Mexico’s campus in Taos, for secretary of higher education.

— Michael Sandoval, a 24-year state employee and a division director within the state Department of Transportation, for secretary of transportation.