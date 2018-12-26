Happy holiday sales

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Holiday retail sales rose 5.1 percent this year nationwide — a six-year high — and several local businesses say they shared in the Christmas cheer.

Danielle Foster, co-owner of Bookworks in Albuquerque, said holiday sales at her store have gone up noticeably since November.

“We have had a good year,” Foster said. “I haven’t broke down the actual numbers, but we have had a great year for holiday sales.”

Total sales nationwide between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 topped $850 billion this year, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracked spending online and in stores across all payment types, including those paid by cash or check.

“From shopping aisles to online carts, consumer confidence translated into holiday cheer for retail,” said Steve Sadove, a senior adviser at Mastercard and the former CEO of the department store chain Saks.

Foster said Mayor Tim Keller’s shop-local push made a difference for her store, as did the fact that book sales in general are on the rise.

“Physical book sales are climbing nationally, which is good for local businesses like mine,” she said. “There just seems to be an upswing in local business right now.”

Jett Bullock, store manager at Guerrilla Graphix in Old Town, said sales for this holiday season were definitely higher.

“We got hit pretty hard when ART (Albuquerque Rapid Transit) started,” Bullock said. “We ended up relocating one of our locations because of it.”

Now, Bullock says the local company is on an upswing, thanks in part to holiday spending.

“We are looking at 2019 optimistically and hope that sales maintain the way they are currently,” she said.

Tim McNamara, co-owner of Elixir Boutique Chocolates, said a lot of his businesses sales are based in December so the company makes more of its products to meet demand.

“We have to hire three extra people during that time frame to make sure we don’t run low,” he said.

McNamara said his company has several busy seasons throughout the year, but nothing compares to December, which sees the most sales.

“Over the past six to seven years, our sales have grown exponentially and have continued to do so each year, so we are optimistic,” he said.

Greg Flores, owner of Espresso Fino, said the flow of business at his coffee shop near Third and Gold stays steady year- round. Open for nearly five years, Flores said his company has experienced growth since the first day.

Nationwide, online holiday sales continued to grow, up more than 19 percent from a year ago. Last week, Mastercard said online sales made up 13 percent of total retail sales.

Shoppers spent less at department stores, which Mastercard said was partly due to store closings. But shoppers did head to the websites of department stores, where sales rose 10.2 percent, Mastercard said. Traditional retailers have been updating their websites and smartphone apps, as well as making it easier for shoppers to buy online and then pick up their items in store.