Rio Arriba deputy hurt while investigating crash

By T. S. Last / Journal Staff Writer
Wednesday, December 26th, 2018 at 5:03pm

SANTA FE, N.M. — A Rio Arriba County deputy is in fair condition with non-life threatening injuries at an Española hospital after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon while the deputy was investigating a crash on U.S. 84/285 north of Española, according to a news release.

Snow and ice created dicey driving conditions throughout northern New Mexico as a winter storm blew through the state on Wednesday.

According to the news release, Deputy Cindy Garcia had just gotten out of her patrol unit at about noon Wednesday when a driver of a vehicle heading south on the highway “slid into the crash scene,” striking Garcia’s patrol car, then her. The deputy was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Presbyterian Hospital in Española. Early indications are that Deputy Garcia suffered a leg fracture.

According to various media reports, a 32-year-old detective with the Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky was killed on Christmas Eve while conducting a routine traffic stop. The female detective was still in her patrol unit when it was struck from behind by a semi-truck.

