APD identifies two men fatally shot by police over holiday weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say Jason Perez, 36, and Abdias Flores, 35, were killed by officers during separate shootings on Sunday and Monday.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos identified the two men in an emailed statement on Wednesday but did not give anymore details. No officers were injured in either incident. Both shootings happened over a 24-hour period.

Gallegos said the first shooting occurred Sunday night around 7 p.m. after officers pulled over a stolen vehicle near Pennsylvania and Copper NE.

He said the driver, identified as Perez, shot at police before at least one officer returned fire. Police tried to save Perez but he died at the scene.

Gallegos said Perez has a Roswell address and has previously lived in Springfeild, MO.

The second shooting erupted Monday around 11 a.m. when officers responded to a shots fired call at a Motel 6, near Carlisle and Interstate 40.

Gallegos said Flores had already shot a rifle into hotel rooms and the front office by the time officers arrived.

He said a witness heard Flores fire at police before officers shot back.

Gallegos said Flores was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

There have been ten police shootings so far in 2018 and seven that ended up fatal.