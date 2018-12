.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have released the identity of a woman fatally shot in southeast Albuquerque a few weeks ago.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said 41-year-old Donalda Shortman died in the hospital on Dec. 16 after being near Central and Dorado SE.

Police say they responded to a shooting in the area and found Shortman mortally wounded. Nobody has been arrested in her death and the investigation is ongoing.