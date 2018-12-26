More winter weather expected Thursday across NM

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Get ready for part two.

The low pressure system that brought snow squalls resulting in the closure of parts of I-25 on Wednesday will make its exit early Thursday, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque.

But according to NWS meteorologist Jennifer Shoemake, another storm expected to immediately follow will bring much colder temperatures and another round of snow to much of the state.

“There’s no question that the bulk of the precipitation is going to be snow,” Shoemake said. “This system has quite a bit of moisture to work with, so there will be a chance of heavy snow with visibilities down to a quarter-mile. By Friday’s commute, we could see some roads that are not going to be fun to drive on, and we should try to stay off those if we can.”

By Thursday night and Friday morning, snow will quickly expand and increase in intensity, especially across west central, central and east central New Mexico.

Forecasters expect bands of snow to accumulate overnight Thursday and into Friday across a large majority of central New Mexico with snow expected to shift farther east into the overnight hours Friday night.

This new storm comes after the Santa Fe area and northern mountains were hit with several inches of snow Wednesday.

According to Roger Smith, a meteorologist at NWS’ Albuquerque office, the Santa Fe area had seen a range of 1 to 3 inches of snowfall throughout Wednesday morning and afternoon with a total of 2 to 4 inches estimated for the day.

Most of the heavy snowfall in the northern mountains would continue falling into the afternoon and overnight. He estimated areas in the Sangre de Cristos would receive between 5-12 inches overnight. The Raton Ridge was also estimated to get more than one foot of snow.

Areas of Interstate 25 north of Albuquerque were closed for several hours on Wednesday after poor driving conditions caused several crashes.

A Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office deputy was struck by a vehicle while conducting a crash investigation on snowpacked U.S. Highway 84/285. Deputy Cindy Garcia was transported to Presbyterian Hospital in Española in fair condition.

The Wednesday snowfall is a result of an Arizona storm making its way here overnight. But Smith said “this is just the beginning.” The storm traveling from the Great Basin-area in Utah will cut through New Mexico starting Thursday night and bring more snow.

The Santa Fe area is expected to get about six inches of new snow from Thursday night into Friday morning. Areas like Taos and Red River may get anywhere between six to 10 inches. Higher elevations up in the mountains, he said, could see between a foot to a foot and a half of snowfall.

“It will be quite a proficient snow producer in terms of the storm,” said Smith. Southeasterly winds of up to 15 to 20 miles per hour may also cause blowing snow on Friday afternoon, he added.

The Taos Ski Valley was just starting to see consistent snowflakes shortly after noon on Wednesday, marketing manager Dash Hegeman said in a phone interview. He heard forecasts that the ski area may receive about six inches within a 24-hour period, and he was happy to see additional snow in the forecast in the days to follow.

Though the holiday season means most visitors have already made reservations to come ski, he said he hopes the natural snowfall attracts the valley’s “drive market”—skiers who live a few hours away in New Mexico or Colorado — as well as enhances the resort’s steeper hills. Due to natural snowfall that has already fallen this season, the staff has been able to open some of its more extreme runs, including its Highline Ridge and Al’s Run passes within the basin’s frontside steeps.

“If we get a storm this week, that will fill in a lot of that steeper terrain that diehard enthusiasts love to see, so we’re excited about that,” he said.

Ski Santa Fe also has three unopened runs that may be closer to opening if the basin receives the maximum projected amount of snowfall from Wednesday to Friday, said marketing director Stephen Trask. But the main impact of the storms, he said, is improving conditions on the already-opened hills by adding to its base and covering up currently-exposed rock formations.

“It’s just piling, piling up, which is really nice to ski and ride on,” Trask said Wednesday afternoon. The resort received 5 inches as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters expect snow to gradually exit to the east through the morning Saturday, but frigid temperatures will linger through the weekend. Many locations throughout northern and central New Mexico could see 48 to 72 hours of sub-freezing temperatures, limiting any potential for natural snow melt.

Residents around Santa Fe may have heard rumbles of thunder Wednesday in the midst of the snowstorm. According to Smith, NWS also observed several strikes of lightning around Santa Fe during the late morning and into the afternoon. Strikes were also observed near Los Alamos and in the northeast mountains. “Thundersnow” is rare, Smith said, but occurs all over the country. Usually if there is lightning during snowstorms, he said the snowfall tends to be heavier due to strong rising motions occurring within the clouds.

“It is quite rare, but it’s certainly not unheard of when you have a stronger storm; it can happen,” said Smith.