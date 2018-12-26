Prep notes: Castille to be next head football coach at Oñate

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

If Steve Castille has as much success at his next stop as he has enjoyed in his last two jobs, Oñate High School should be quite pleased.

The Knights recently hired Castille, the offensive coordinator at Eldorado since 2010, to be its head football coach.

“Las Cruces does a great job of valuing high school football and high school athletics and I’m excited to be a part of it,” said Castille, 42.

This is his second head coaching job in New Mexico. He was Capital’s head man from 2004-09, and took the Jaguars into the playoffs the middle four seasons (2005-08) of that stint in Santa Fe. He resigned that position to join Charlie Dotson’s staff at Eldorado.

Castille also worked as an assistant at Valley from 1996-2003, one of the most prosperous stretches of that program’s history with multiple teams that reached the state semifinals. Castille grew up in Los Alamos. He is a special education teacher.

He inherits a team that had a 1-9 record last season.

“It’s a long process,” Castille said. “It’s not like one of those things like a speed boat where you can whip it around. It’ll take a while.”

METRO BASKETBALL: Cleveland’s boys and West Mesa’s girls are the No. 1 seeds for the Albuquerque Metro Championships, which run Jan. 8-12.

The brackets were unveiled on Monday.

Volcano Vista, Eldorado and Atrisco Heritage are seeded Nos. 2-4 in the boys bracket.

First-round games are Cleveland-Cibola, La Cueva-Manzano, Rio Rancho-Highland, Sandia-Atrisco Heritage, Eldorado-Albuquerque High, Valley-Hope Christian, Del Norte-West Mesa and Rio Grande-Volcano Vista.

After West Mesa’s girls, the seeding includes La Cueva, Volcano Vista and Rio Rancho in the top four.

The Round of 16 matchups are West Mesa-Rio Grande, Eldorado-Cleveland, Sandia-Manzano, AHS-Rio Rancho, Volcano Vista-Atrisco Heritage, Valley-Cibola, Highland-Hope and Del Norte-La Cueva.

First round games are Tuesday, Jan. 8. The quarterfinals are Jan. 9, the semifinals Jan. 11 and the championship games Jan. 12 at Volcano Vista.

T OF C: Carlsbad, last season’s state wrestling runner-up to Rio Rancho, attended the Tournament of Champions in Reno (Nev.) last weekend.

Junior Justin Wood, a state champion last year at 152 pounds, had the best individual success. Wood was the only Caveman wrestler to get into the quarterfinals of his bracket; he lost 4-2 in the quarterfinals.

Four others — Logan Romero at 113, Mason Box at 132, Fabian Padilla at 170 and Jared Duenez at 220 — were beaten in the Round of 16.

GLIDDEN HONORED: Following the similar recognition of boys soccer coach Laney Kolek, Albuquerque Academy girls soccer coach Peter Glidden has been named the 2018 Far West Region High School Coach of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches.

Glidden and the Chargers won the Class 4A state title last month. Glidden said Academy was the only high school in the country to have both its coaches selected for this award.