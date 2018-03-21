.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The main duty of New Mexico educators is to make sure our children get a quality education. And that can’t happen unless our children are safe in their classrooms and on their campuses. That’s what makes the news that New Mexico Public Education Department officials are seeking to revoke Aztec Superintendent Kirk Carpenter’s licenses reassuring and disturbing.

NMPED wants to revoke Carpenter’s teaching and administrative licenses for failure to report sexual misconduct incidents involving a teacher. Carpenter is appealing. Former Aztec High math and ethics teacher James Coulter, who was also the basketball coach, is in jail awaiting trial on two felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor over incidents in 2015. NMPED investigative documents show Coulter was also accused – but not charged – in connection with incidents reported in 2018. The documents allege no reports were made by the school or district to law enforcement or NMPED.

In May, Aztec Municipal Schools did file a complaint with NMPED that Coulter was falsifying grades for a student in his ethics class. During an investigation, NMPED discovered Coulter had been accused of misconduct with other students.

To add further injury to a school and district still trying to recover from a double fatal shooting last Dec. 7, the documents reveal the most recent report of Coulter’s alleged misconduct involved the female shooting victim. Coulter denies there was a physical relationship. The district was alerted in March after the mother of the deceased female student found text messages between the teacher and her daughter and took the girl’s phone to the school, according to a PED investigation.

The texts appeared to show an improper relationship that had not become physical. In several, Coulter talks about wanting an intimate relationship but having to wait until after she graduated. PED’s investigative report states the messages “do indicate that Mr. Coulter and (the student) were in a relationship beyond the normal relationship of a student-teacher.”

After the school looked through the messages and confronted Coulter, he admitted to sending them but denied sexual contact. He has since resigned. But this wasn’t the first incident of alleged sexual misconduct between Coulter and a student that the school knew about, according to NMPED’s investigation. In 2016 there was an internal investigation into Coulter’s conduct with a student. It’s unclear whether that’s the case that led to the criminal charges. The school concluded the case was “unfounded;” NMPED found sexual misconduct.

And that begs the questions who knew what, and when?

New Mexico has had too many reports in recent years of abuse by priests, physicians, psychiatrists, scout leaders and teachers – people we and our children should be able to trust – and Carpenter isn’t alone in facing scrutiny for failing to report alleged abuse. This month Ruby Montoya, a principal at Fairview Elementary School in Española, has been accused of not investigating complaints against teacher Gary Gregor, since found guilty of three counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and five counts of kidnapping. One victim testified that when she told Montoya about Gregor touching her, the principal told fourth-graders to stop spreading false information.

To further tangle the web of deceit, Montoya’s husband, Jimmy M. Montoya, was accused of inappropriate behavior with girls at four schools in New Mexico, twice lost his teaching license as a result of the accusations and took a plea deal in 2013 to avoid jail time. He spoke up for Gregor at his license revocation hearing in 2010. The Montoyas are now retired.

It is a dark day when on the brink of 2019 it needs to be stated those in authority must take any report of abuse seriously and work quickly to see justice done for victims as well as to clear names of the falsely accused. The only bright spot is NMPED holds officials accountable when that hasn’t happened.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.