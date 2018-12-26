Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

Border Patrol beefs up medical checks on children

By Angela Kocherga / Journal Staff Writer - Las Cruces Bureau
Thursday, December 27th, 2018 at 12:02am

Copyright © 2018 Albuquerque Journal

EL PASO – The Border Patrol is performing medical checks on all children in custody, with an emphasis on those younger than 10 years old after the death of a second migrant child in New Mexico.

Central American migrants at Casa del Migrante wait for donated clothing in Ciudad Juárez. The shelter has a capacity for 1,500 but is “struggling to feed” the 400 remaining at the facility, a shelter worker said Wednesday. (Angela Kocherga/Albuquerque Journal)

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen announced the new measures in “response to the unprecedented surge in children in our custody” in a statement released Wednesday.

“I have personally engaged with the Centers for Disease Control to request that their experts investigate the uptick in sick children crossing our borders and identify additional steps hospitals along the border should be undertaking to prepare for and to treat these children,” Nielsen said.

Additionally, she said the U.S. Coast Guard Medical Corps will provide an assessment of Customs and Border Protection’s medical programs and make appropriate recommendations for improvements.

The new measures were put in place after the death of an 8-year-old boy in Alamogordo on Christmas Eve.

Felipe Alonzo Gomez and his father were in temporary holding cells at the Border Patrol U.S. 70 checkpoint in Alamogordo when the boy became deathly ill on Christmas Eve.

“The child and his father were transferred because of capacity levels at the El Paso Station,” according to a timeline provided by CBP.

The timeline also lists numerous “welfare checks” by Border Patrol agents, which are defined as an “agent directly observes all detainees are safe and secure, and attends to any issues observed or relayed by those detained,” according to CBP.

There were multiple welfare checks from Dec. 18, when the father and son were taken into custody in El Paso, to Christmas Eve, when the child received treatment, reportedly for a cold, at the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center.

The hospital released the boy back to the holding facility with a fever of 103 degrees that evening, prescribing an antibiotic and ibuprofen.

But when the boy’s condition deteriorated in the holding facility, Border Patrol agents took the child back to the hospital, where he died.

The Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque will perform an autopsy.

“These detention facilities are no place for children,” said Cynthia Pompa, advocacy manager for the ACLU Border Rights Center. “The fact remains that there is no way to humanely detain children; the agency should seek proven alternatives to detention models to minimize the time any child remains in their custody,” Pompa said in a statement released Wednesday.

Congresswoman and New Mexico Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that she is examining how the state can help protect families and children arriving at the border and taken into custody.

“States are going to have to step up,” she told reporters in Albuquerque. “People need to be held accountable.”

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who takes office as governor on Tuesday, said she is looking into the state’s licensing and oversight authority.

“We must protect these children,” she said.

Federal agents, she said, are failing to adequately assess the health care needs of people they take into custody.

“Those individual agents should be held personally liable for these kids,” Lujan Grisham said.

The boy’s father remained at the Alamogordo station pending transfer to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The man and his young son had turned themselves in to Border Patrol agents a week before Christmas after crossing the border illegally in El Paso about three miles west of the Paso del Norte international bridge.

Officials did not say whether the father and son were seeking asylum, like the vast majority of Central Americans showing up at the border.

“The Administration’s policy of turning people away from legal ports of entry, otherwise known as metering, is putting families and children in great danger. We learned this first-hand last week during our Congressional oversight trip to Lordsburg Station,” said U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, said in a statement released after the boy’s death.

Castro, chairman-elect of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, led a delegation that toured Border Patrol facilities in New Mexico after the death of Jakelin Caal Maquin, a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl who died in Border Patrol custody Dec. 8.

After the second child’s death, CBP said it was considering “options for surge medical assistance from interagency partners” including the Coast Guard, the Department of Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Health and Human Services. CBP is also “reviewing all available custody options to relieve capacity issues at Border Patrol stations and checkpoints in the El Paso sector,” which includes all of New Mexico, according to CBP.

Migrant shelters on both sides of the border are coping with an influx of asylum seekers. This week, ICE released hundreds of families onto the streets of El Paso near the Greyhound bus station.

Most migrants stay on the border briefly until relatives elsewhere in the country send them bus tickets. Adult asylum seekers are usually set free wearing ankle tracking devices with orders to appear for court hearings.

Annunciation House, which works to provide temporary shelter for migrants and refugees with help from churches in El Paso and Las Cruces, is struggling to find space for Central American parents and kids as temperatures drop and rain is forecast in the region.

The Trump administration said last week that it reached an agreement with Mexico for Central American asylum applicants to “remain in Mexico” until they appear before an immigration judge who decides their case.

Across the border in Ciudad Juárez, Casa del Migrante has stopped accepting new arrivals. The migrant shelter affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Ciudad Juárez can house up to 1,500 but is “struggling to feed” the 400 who remain at the facility, Rosa Maria Parra, a shelter worker, said Wednesday.

Felipe Alonzo Gomez timeline
The following timeline is in Mountain Standard Time
 

Dec. 18

About 1 p.m.: An 8-year-old was apprehended for illegal entry with his father 3.29 miles west of the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso. Driving distance from that apprehension location to Paso Del Norte Port is less than 15 minutes. However, groups may be detained in the field until transportation becomes available.

About 4:39 p.m.: The father and child were transferred to the Paso Del Norte Port processing center. While detained there, the child and his father were provided hot food, snacks, juice and water, and the agents logged six welfare checks.

Dec. 20

At noon: The child and his father were transferred to El Paso Border Patrol Station. From Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, the child and his father were provided showers, food, juice and water, and the agents logged 17 welfare checks.

Dec. 22

About 11:17 p.m.: Border Patrol transferred the child and father to the Alamogordo Border Patrol Station to complete processing. The child and his father were transferred because of crowding at the El Paso Station.

Dec. 23

About 1:08 a.m.: The child and his father arrived at the Alamogordo Station. Upon arrival, the child and his father were provided personal hygiene products and meals, and they received several welfare checks.

Dec. 24

About 5:39 a.m.: A placement request for the child and his father was emailed to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations’ family placement inbox.

About 9 a.m.: A processing agent noticed the child was coughing and appeared to have glassy eyes.

About 9:30 a.m.: Based on agents’ observations, the child, with possible influenza symptoms, and his father were transferred to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center.

About 11:30 a.m.: Hospital staff conducted tests on the child for strep throat.

About 12:45 p.m.: The child was given a diagnosis of common cold and given Tylenol.

About 1:20 p.m: The child was evaluated for release and found to have a 103-degree fever and was held for continued observation.

About 2:50 p.m.: The child was released from the ER with a prescription for amoxicillin and ibuprofen. The child and his father were transported to temporary holding at the U.S. 70 checkpoint. While at the checkpoint, the child and his father were offered and accepted a hot meal. About 5 p.m., agents provided the child with a dose of the prescribed medication as ordered by the medical staff and agents conducted several welfare checks that evening.

At 7 p.m.: The child appeared to be nauseated and vomited. Agents were aware of this and helped clean up the vomit. His father declined further medical assistance, because the child had been feeling better.

About 10 p.m.: The child appeared lethargic and nauseated again. Because no EMT was on duty, agents decided to return the child and his father to the hospital. During transportation to the hospital the boy began to vomit and he lost consciousness.

At 11:07 p.m.: Radio traffic indicated that the agent had arrived at the hospital, where he was met by hospital staff. Hospital staffers were unable to revive the child and pronounced him deceased at 11:48 p.m. The child’s body was to be taken to Alamogordo Funeral Home pending transfer to Albuquerque for autopsy.

Dec. 25

At 7:40 a.m.: The Guatemalan Consulate was contacted. The father was detained at the Alamogordo Station pending transfer to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations. He spoke to his spouse in Guatemala and the Guatemalan Consulate.

Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection 

AlertMe

Advertisement

Suggested on ABQjournal

Chicken pox strikes Artesia detainees Chicken pox strikes Artesia detainees – Jul 30, 2014
Record surge of families crossing border Record surge of families crossing border – Oct 4, 2018
'No water was provided' 'No water was provided' – Dec 19, 2018
Deaths of 2 children raise doubts about US border agency Deaths of 2 children raise doubts about US border agency – Dec 26, 2018

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $10.
TOP |