Road to Ski Santa Fe, blocked temporarily, is back open

SANTA FE, N.M. — The road up to the Santa Fe ski basin was closed for a period Thursday, but cars were being allowed through as of around 12:30 p.m., according to a Ski Santa Fe official.

Director of marketing Stephen Trask was not sure how long the road was closed, but he said he had heard that Artist Road near the Hyde Park area had been closed due to some cars getting stuck amid icy conditions left over from a snowstorm that hit northern New Mexico most of Wednesday.

Artist Road is a lower section of the highway that goes from downtown Santa Fe to the ski area.

Trask said he heard from a guest that the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office was “not recommending driving up, but they’re letting people through.”

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

Trask recommended anyone coming up to the basin have good tires or four wheel drive to make the trip.

Another snowstorm is expected to hit New Mexico starting tonight and into Friday morning. When asked if the ski area has concerns about accessibility issues over the next few days – the week between Christmas and New Year’s is a big one for New Mexico’s ski resorts, as out-of-state visitors pour in – Trask said the roads had been cleared today “as usual.”

He said that when he made his way up to Ski Santa Fe Thursday morning that conditions “weren’t terrible in any way.”